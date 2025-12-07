 PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Kin Of Each Deceased In Goa Club Fire
Prime Minister Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for families of the 23 victims of the Arpora, Goa fire, and ₹50,000 for the injured from the PM National Relief Fund. The blaze occurred at a restaurant-club, killing 23 and injuring several. Goa CM Pramod Sawant ordered a strict inquiry, promising stringent action against those responsible.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 08:36 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Kin Of Each Deceased In Goa Club Fire | X @theinformant_x & File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire mishap in Arpora, Goa.

The injured will be given Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote, "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM."

PM Modi Expresses Deep Sorrow Over The Mishap

Prime Minister Modi expressed deep grief over the fire mishap in Arpora, calling the incident "deeply saddening."

In an X post, PM Modi said, "The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

At least 23 people were killed after a major fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora on Sunday. The blaze was reported around midnight, and emergency teams rushed to the spot. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

Authorities have begun a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire. Officials said efforts are underway to provide medical support to the injured and assistance to the families of those who died.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered an inquiry into the matter. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

During his visit to the incident site, the Goa CM called it an "unfortunate" incident and said strict action would follow.

"The incident is very unfortunate for a tourism state like Goa. The people who run such things illegally, and a fire incident occurred...23 people have lost their lives...The government will conduct an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire, and those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law," he said.

