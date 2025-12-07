Goa Fire Tragedy: New Video From Arpora Nightclub Captures Ceiling Erupting In Flames Above Dancer On Stage Moments Before Blaze Killed 23 | VIDEO | X

Goa: A new video has surfaced reportedly from inside Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, Goa, which captures the exact moment before the nightclub caught a fire that killed 23 people. The video gives a clearer glimpse into how rapidly the blaze spread through the packed venue.



The clip shows a female belly dancer performing on a small raised platform inside the club. Around ten seconds into the video, bright flames erupt from the ceiling directly above the dancer. Within one or two seconds, the fire spreads across the ceiling. The dancer and other staff members turn and run as the flames intensify, with thick smoke already visible by the time the video cuts out.



However, there is no visible sign of fire safety equipment activating at the moment the blaze breaks out.

What did the police say?



According to the police, the fire was triggered by a cylinder blast. The Goa Director General of Police, said the police control room received a call at 12:04 am and emergency teams were immediately sent to the spot. He confirmed that the fire was brought under control and all bodies were recovered.



Victims and safety violations under scrutiny



Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who visited the site late at night, said most of the victims were kitchen staff, including three women. He added that three to four tourists were also among those who died. Preliminary investigations indicate the nightclub had not complied with required fire safety standards. Sawant added that action would be taken against the club management and officials responsible for allowing operations despite safety violations.

Videos shared earlier on X showed the blaze engulfing nearly every part of the establishment, located near Baga beach and about 25 kilometres from Panaji.



President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences on X over the loss of lives and wished the injured a swift recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote that the incident was “deeply saddening” and said he had spoken to Sawant. He added that the state government was extending all possible assistance to those affected.