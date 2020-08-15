FPJ fast facts: All you need to know about the National Digital Health Mission announced by PM Modi during the 74th I-Day speech

On the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) today, while addressing the nation from Delhi's iconic Red Fort.

PM Modi also said that the National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in India's health sector.

Under the mission, PM Modi said that all Indians will get health IDs that will have all relevant information about the medical conditions of the user.

"Every Indian will get a Health ID card. Every time you visit a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be saved in this health ID card. From the doctor's appointment to the medication advised, everything will be available in your health profile," PM Modi said.