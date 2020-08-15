FPJ fast facts: All you need to know about the National Digital Health Mission announced by PM Modi during the 74th I-Day speech

On the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) today, while addressing the nation from Delhi's iconic Red Fort.
PM Modi also said that the National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in India's health sector.
Under the mission, PM Modi said that all Indians will get health IDs that will have all relevant information about the medical conditions of the user.
"Every Indian will get a Health ID card. Every time you visit a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be saved in this health ID card. From the doctor's appointment to the medication advised, everything will be available in your health profile," PM Modi said.
The National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) comes under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and it will strengthen the accessibility and equity of health services through a ‘citizen-centric’ approach and bring healthcare solutions at fingertips, the government said.
Features of National Digital Health Mission (NDHM)
Health services registry
Telemedicine
E-pharmacy
Health ID
Personal medical record
Digi-doctor
Earlier, the Prime Minister hailed people in the frontline of the battle against coronavirus, saying "corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of the country.
Addressing the nation on the 74th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said it is an occasion to remember freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country.
In July 2019, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan released the National Digital Health Blueprint (NDHB), bringing in the National Digital Health Eco-system (NDHE) that can ensure the availability of healthcare services on a wider scale.
"The objective is to establish state-of-the-art digital health systems, for managing the core digital health data, the infrastructure required for its seamless exchange. Also to create a system of personal health records, based on international standards and easily accessible to the citizens and healthcare providers," Dr Harsh Vardhan had said.
(With inputs from agencies)
