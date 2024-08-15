PM Modi I-Day 2024 Red Fort Speech: Recent Surge In Natural Calamities Raising Concern, Nation Stands With Affected

PM Narendra Modi at Red Fort in Delhi during Independence Day 2024 speech | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day expressed his concern over the increasing frequency of natural disasters in recent years and offered his sympathies to the affected families.

"This year and for the past few years, due to natural calamity, our concerns have been mounting," the Prime Minister said.

"Several people have faced devastating losses, including the loss of loved ones, property damage, and significant financial burdens. The nation too has suffered losses. Today, I want to express my deepest sympathies to those affected and assure them that the nation is standing by their side through in their hour of crisis," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | PM Modi says, "This year and for the past few years, due to natural calamity, our concerns have been mounting. Several people have lost their family members, property in natural calamity; nation too has suffered losses. Today, I express my sympathy to all of them and I… pic.twitter.com/WIkMz4QBbv — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

Remembering the sacrifices of those who fought for the nation decades back, PM Modi said that the nation is indebted and grateful to them.

"This is the day to salute those who have fought and sacrificed their lives for the nation's independence. We bow down to every brave heart and pay our respects with reverence," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on #IndependenceDay



(Video Source: PM Narendra Modi/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/jlmFkqMwlQ — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

PM Modi Highlights Efforts & Dedication Of Indians In Taking Country To New Heights

He further highlighted the efforts and dedication of farmers, soldiers, and youth among other sectors in taking the country to new heights.

"They are our farmers, our soldiers, the courage of our youth, the contribution of our mothers and sisters, the Dalits, the exploited, the deprived and the oppressed. Today the feeling for national security and national development is there. I salute all these people today," he said.

The Prime Minister also urged the nation to work towards a developed nation to be achieved by 2047. He said that 40 crore Indians showed strength and courage to drive away the British decades back.

"Before independence, 40 crore Indians showed courage, dedication and bravery and moved with one motto, and broke the shackles of colonial rule despite all adversaries. Their only goal was freedom. If 40 crore Indians could do this, then 140 crore Indians of my family and do wonders if they take one pledge then despite all challenges we can make a Viksit Bharat by 2047," PM Modi said.

"Now is the time to live for Viksit Bharat 2047 and Indians are determined. We have to become Atmabirbhar in every field. It is the determination of the Indians that is driving my resolve. India can become a developed nation by 2047. There was a time when people had a do-or-die attitude and we got freedom and now we must have the strength to live for the nation that can make a strong India," he said.

About The Independence Day 2024 Celebrations

PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries. The Prime Minister was pictured dressed in a white kurta and blue attire and a traditional multicolour safa.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Red Fort for the 78th Independence Day celebrations.



(Photo source: PM Modi/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/wGoMBFmgQw — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi is set to deliver his 11th Independence Day address, from the ramparts of the Red Fort this morning.



(Video: PM Narendra Modi/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/LPrApkObtk — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi hoists the Tiranaga on the ramparts of the Red Fort. He is set to deliver his 11th Independence Day address from here, shortly.



(Video: PM Narendra Modi/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/hJcu5xTYuc — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

This year's celebration marks the 11th time PM Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, making him the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to achieve this milestone. The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the Government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

Among the attendees were the Indian contingent from the recently concluded Paris Olympics. Guests include tribal artisans, Van Dhan Vikas Members, and tribal entrepreneurs funded by the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation. Also present will be students benefiting from the Atal Innovation Mission and PM SHRI (Prime Minister's Schools for Rising India) scheme, and volunteers of Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) and National Service Scheme under 'Meri Maati Mera Desh'Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM), Anganwadi workers, elected women representatives, and beneficiaries of initiatives such as Sankalp: Hub for Empowerment of Women, Lakhpati Didi and Drone Didi, Sakhi Kendra scheme, Child Welfare Committees, and District Child Protection Units will also be in attendance.

Approximately 2,000 people from various States and Union Territories, dressed in traditional attire, have been invited to witness the grand ceremony. Additionally, 3,000 winners from different online competitions organized by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with MyGov and Akashvani will participate in the celebrations.

A total of 2,000 boy and girl cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools across the country participated in the celebrations. These cadets will be seated on Gyanpath, opposite the Rampart. They will be forming 'My Bharat' logo with customised tricolour kits. Furthermore, 500 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers will also take part in the celebrations.