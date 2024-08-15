PM Modi I-Day 2024 Red Fort Speech: 'Strictest Punishment For Crimes Against Women' Is Need Of The Hour; Video

PM Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech at Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2024 | X (@ANI)

In what is being seen as a statement made in connection with horrific rape and murder of woman doctor in Kolkata hospital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his Independence Day speech that there was a need to instill fear in minds of rapists to deter them from committing the heinous crime.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "...I would like to express my pain once again, from the Red Fort today. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening - there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage.… pic.twitter.com/2gQ53VrsGk — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

The prime minister hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort before his speech. This was his 11th consecutive honour of hoisting the national colours. The morning of the 78th Independence Day witnessed a slight drizzle in New Delhi.

A post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The woman doctor's family has alleged that she was raped and then killed. The case has hit national headlines and doctors in various cities in the country are angrily protesting.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken serious cognisance of the case. She previously warned the police authorities in Kolkata and West Bengal that the investigation and process to punish the accused needed to be completed within a week.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the case now. Banerjee has demanded capital punishment for the accused.

Mob attacks the hospital

A violent mob attacked vehicles and building of the RG Kar Medical College late on Wednesday (August 14) prompting accusations that the mob deliberately vandalised the crime spot. Anupam Roy, a final year MBBS student made the allegation and demanded safe environment for doctors.

"Yesterday we were having a peaceful protest, we had planned to arrange a rally of female nurses, doctors and students. When we were getting ready to start the rally, a huge mob came. We requested them to continue their rally and not try to interfere here as there are female protestors. Then the mob tried to get into our protest, shockingly there used to be a lot of police when protests used to happen but when the mob arrived, there was a very small number of police personnel present at the spot," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.