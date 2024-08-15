Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: How Can Workplace Authorities Ensure The Safety Of Women Employees?

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 15, 2024
A 31 year old female doctor was brutally raped and murdered at her workplace, a place that workers worship. Women's safety at workplaces should always be a matter of concern, especially in light of such horrendous events. Here's what workplace authorities can do
All images from Canva
Install security cameras in all common areas and ensure that security personnel are present, especially during late hours. Ensure that all areas of the workplace, including parking lots, entrances, and exits, are well-lit.
Provide panic buttons or emergency helplines in workspaces that employees can use in case of an emergency. Train the employees about the buttons and how to use them in case of need
Implement a system for anonymous reporting of safety concerns or incidents, ensuring that employees feel safe to report without fear of retaliation. Set up a dedicated committee to handle complaints related to women's safety and ensure timely investigation and resolution.
Conduct regular training sessions for all employees on anti-harassment policies, gender sensitivity, and appropriate workplace behavior. Enforce a zero-tolerance policy against any kind of harassment
Practice a workplace culture that emphasizes respect for all employees, irrespective of gender. Encourage open discussions on issues of safety and respect. Managers or leaders in company should take initiative represent respectful behavior and active role in safety initiatives for women
pP
Workplace authorities can collaborate with local law enforcement to ensure a quick response in case of an emergency, and they can also get advice on enhancing workplace security.