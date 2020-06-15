Plea in Supreme Court raises concern over safety of healthcare workers

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court raising concern over the safety of healthcare workers, including nurses and paramedical staffs, and has sought directions to authorities to provide proper protection kits to those working in COVID-19 wards or in close proximity of patients suspected to be infected with the deadly virus.

The application, filed by United Nurses Association, has sought permission to intervene in the matter relating to the treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of dead bodies in the hospitals in which the apex court has taken cognisance on its own.

The association has said in its application that healthcare workers are "at the frontline of the COVID-19 outbreak response" and are exposed to hazards, including long working hours and psychological distress, that put them at risk of infection.

India 9th worst-hit in terms of COVID-19 deaths

With 9,195 fatalities till Sunday, India is the ninth worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 deaths while the highest spike of 11,929 cases took the tally to over 3.20 lakh of which over half have recovered from the disease.