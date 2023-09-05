PM Modi’s Visit To Indonesia Mentions 'The Prime Minister Of BHARAT' Instead Of INDIA: See Official Note

The official note of PM Modi's visit to upcoming 20th ASEAN-India summit in Indonesia has mentioned him as 'Prime Minister of Bharat'. This comes after a change from "India" to "Bharat" in President Draupadi Murmu's G20 invitations extended to foreign leaders.

This change has come hours after an alteration from "India" to "Bharat" in President Draupadi Murmu's G20 invitations to foreign leaders sparked a significant controversy, with the opposition accusing the ruling BJP of rebranding the nation for political advantage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make an official visit to Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, on September 6th and 7th to participate in the 20th ASEAN-India and East Asia summits. Indonesia is the current Chair of the ASEAN. Now, official note released regarding the PM's visit, PM Modi has been referred to as 'Prime Minister of Bharat' instead of the usual practice of referring to him as 'Prime Minister of India.

However, it was pointed out that 'The Prime Minister of Bharat' was also part of the nomenclature during PM Modi's recent visits South Africa & Greece.

Plans to replace 'India' with 'Bharat'?

The Narendra Modi-led Central government, which has been emphasising liberating the people of the country from the slavery mentality and any elements related to such a psyche during the ongoing Amrit Kaal, is reportedly planning to remove the word India from the Constitution, sources in the know of things claimed, adding that a preparation pertaining to the proposal is underway.

According to sources, at the upcoming Special Session of Parliament scheduled to be held from September 18-22, the government is likely to present Bills related to the 'India' word omission proposal.

The ommission of "India" in the official announcement of PM Modi's visit to Indonesia is being interpreted as a heightened government emphasis on using the name 'Bharat' instead of 'India' in all official contexts.