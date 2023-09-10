Photo: PM Modi, TN CM MK Stalin Come Face-To-Face For 1st Time After Udhayanidhi's Anti-Sanatan Remarks

TN CM MK Stalin seen with US President Joe Biden and PM Narendra Modi | X (formerly Twitter)

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday (September 10) shared a photo of the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in the national capital on Saturday (September 9). The Tamil Nadu CM has shared the picture on X (formerly Twitter) showing him shaking hands with US President Joe Biden, who was standing next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was also the first time that the Tamil Nadu CM and Prime Minister Narendra Modi came face-to-face after Stalin's son and DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial remarks on Sanatan Dharma.

"Attended the G20 Dinner at Kaveri Table hosted by President Droupadi Murmu," tweeted Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

Earlier, following reports in the news media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked BJP ministers and leaders to fight any attack made by anyone on matters of faith, the Tamil Nadu CM on Thursday (September 7) had issued a detailed statement, defending Udhayanidhi's comments on Sanatan and said that it was unfair on the part of Prime Minister to speak on Udhayanidhi.

Responding to BJP's comment that Udhayanidhi Stalin had called for genocide of 100 crore people by making a call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma, MK Stalin had taken to X and posted, "Hon'ble Minister @UdhayStalin didn't call for 'genocide' as distorted by BJP, but only spoke against discrimination. Disheartening to see the 'responsible' Hon'ble Prime Minister, Union Ministers and BJP Chief Ministers ignore facts and driven on fake narratives despite having all access and resources to verify the facts."

Read the full statement by Tamil Nadu CM in the image attached with X post below.

What had Udhayanidhi Stalin said?

Speaking at an event on September 2, Udhayanidhi Stalin kicked up a storm by saying that Sanatan Dharma should not only be opposed but also eradicated just like mosquito borne diseases like malaria and dengue. As political pressure mounted on him led by BJP's belligerent attack, Udhayanidhi said that he firmly stood by every word he had said, refusing to apologise.

