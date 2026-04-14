PETA-Led Raid Saves Protected Bird Brahminy Kite Rescued From Kerala Restaurant; Owner Booked | https://resources.peta.org

Alappuzha(Kerala): Forest and police officials rescued a juvenile Brahminy Kite, a protected bird species under the WPA, from a restaurant here and booked the eatery's owner, PETA India said on Tuesday.

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The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India said in a release that it came to know that the Brahminy Kite was in illegal possession of the restaurant, which was allegedly using the bird for entertainment by letting it be handled by tourists and forcing it to pose for photographs.

Subsequently, PETA India worked with the Alappuzha police and the Ranni Forest Division to raid the establishment and rescue the bird, the statement said.

"Pursuant to the raid, the Ranni Forest Division registered a Wild Life Offence Report (WLOR) under the relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA) against the owner. The matter is currently under investigation," it said.

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It further said that the Brahminy Kite is listed under Schedule I of the WPA and enjoys the highest level of protection under the Act.

It also said that as per section 51 of the WPA, offences involving Schedule I species are punishable with imprisonment of not less than three years, which may extend to seven years, along with a fine of not less than Rs 25,000.

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PETA India Lead Cruelty Response Coordinator Sreekutty Bennet said, in the statement, that birds are social beings who are born to fly in the open sky and not spend their lives lonely and miserable in cages, terrified.

"We commend the Alappuzha Police and the Ranni Forest Division for taking swift action and registering WLOR. Strict enforcement is essential to deter such dastardly acts by restaurants and protect wildlife," she said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)