Mumbai Police Book Unidentified Organisers Over Alleged Horse Cart Race, Animal Cruelty At Gorai Beach

Police action follows activist complaint over alleged animal cruelty during illegal race at Gorai Beach | File Photo

Mumbai, April 9: The Gorai police have registered a case against an unidentified individual for allegedly organising a horse-drawn carriage race at Gorai Beach on April 6.

An animal activist has alleged that the organisers and competitors subjected the horses to cruelty and transported them illegally in tempos. The case has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Activist witnesses race at beach

According to the police, the complainant, Pallavi Patil, 49, a resident of Mira Road East and an animal rights activist, had visited Gorai Beach on April 6 along with her 23-year-old son, Sachin Patil, at around 6.30 am.

She noticed a large crowd gathered on the beach, with several horse-drawn carriages and bullock carts lined up for a race. Some people were heard discussing the delay and asking whether all participants had arrived. From this, she realised that a race had been organised on the beach.

Allegations of cruelty and confrontation

Patil then recorded videos and clicked photographs on her mobile phone after the race began. In her FIR, she alleged that the organisers and participants subjected the horses to cruelty in an attempt to make them run faster. When a few people noticed her recording the event, they began arguing with her, following which she contacted the police.

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Accused flee before police arrive

She further stated that some individuals loaded horses into tempos in a harsh manner and attempted to leave the beach. By the time the police reached the spot, the organisers had already fled.

Subsequently, Patil lodged a complaint against the race organisers and participants, and the police registered a case on the same day.

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