Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Illegal Horse Cart Race On Gorai Beach; FIR Filed After Clash With Activists |

Mumbai: An illegal race involving horses carts was organised on Monday without permission, drawing massive crowds and raising serious law and order concerns. A viral video of the illegal race has surfaced on the internet.

According to reports, the race took place around 6:30 am on April 6 without any administrative approval or safety measures in place. Despite this, hundreds of spectators gathered at the site, transforming the otherwise quiet locality into a chaotic scene marked by dust clouds and the sound of galloping horses.

According to a report by local news portal BharatNewsExpress, the incident came to light after animal rights activist Pallavi Patil arrived with her team to document alleged cruelty towards animals during the race. However, tensions escalated soon after, as members of the crowd and organisers objected to the recording.

FIR Filed At Gorai Police Station

A heated confrontation reportedly broke out between the activists and the crowd, with attempts made to stop the filming. The situation quickly spiralled, with allegations of misbehaviour against the activists. Following the incident, a complaint was filed at the Gorai Police Station and an FIR has been registered.

Illegal Betting Racket Suspected Behind Races

Police suspect the event may not have been purely for entertainment. The scale of the gathering and absence of official permissions have raised concerns about a possible betting racket operating behind the scenes. Locals have claimed that wagers worth lakhs of rupees were placed on the races, pointing to a potentially organised illegal syndicate. Authorities have since launched an investigation and are examining video footage to identify those involved in organising and participating in the event.

Beyond legal violations, the race has also sparked concerns over animal welfare and public safety. Activists have highlighted that such races often involve cruelty, with animals allegedly forced to run at high speeds under stressful and unsafe conditions. Police stated that further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing probe, as efforts continue to track down the organisers behind the illegal event.

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