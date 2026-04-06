Mumbai Police Book 3 For Organising Illegal Ram Fight That Led To Animal’s Death In Jogeshwari’s Amboli After PETA India Complaint

Three individuals face charges after a ram fighting event in Amboli led to the death of one animal | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 6: The police booked three Amboli-based individuals for their alleged involvement in a ram-fighting event, which led to the death of one of the animals. The action followed a complaint from People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

According to the first information report, Amboli police station booked Sajid Abdul Ali Sayyed, Saud Firdaus Master, and Imran Mohammad Ali Qureshi under sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act for being allegedly involved in organising an illegal animal fight in Jogeshwari.

The matter was brought to the police’s attention by PETA India after a video brought to light a staged ram-fighting event that reportedly took place in mid-February.

Video evidence and incident details

According to the footage, two rams named ‘Rocky’ and ‘Chamkila’ were forced to fight for public entertainment, with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for the winning ram. During the fight, Rocky reportedly collapsed and died.

A preliminary inquiry conducted by the Oshiwara Police Station, based on PETA India’s initial complaint, revealed that the incident occurred at a ground near Shagufa Apartment on Sahakar Road in Jogeshwari (W)’s Patilwadi.

According to sources, the police are currently investigating the matter and making efforts to locate and seize the surviving ram. According to the police, Sayyed, Master, and Qureshi were seen in the video making the rams fight each other, which led the police to book the three individuals.

PETA India response

PETA India’s associate manager of cruelty response, Saloni Sakaria, said, “Spectacles in which animals are forced to fight are cruel, violent, and illegal. PETA India is deeply grateful to Amboli police station for recognising the suffering of the rams and for sending a message that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated.”

Nature of ram fighting and legal provisions

Ram fighting involves pitting two male sheep against each other in a violent and often bloody confrontation. The animals are hit and goaded into fighting until one is deemed the winner. This practice subjects them to significant physical and psychological harm, including injuries such as fractures, puncture wounds, and severe stress.

PETA India stated that the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 prohibits inciting animals to fight with each other. A 2014 Supreme Court judgement had ruled in favour of PETA India, the government advisory body and the Animal Welfare Board of India, establishing that bullfighting, dogfighting, and any other staged fights between animals, including between humans and other animals, for entertainment, must end.

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Previous incident

In September 2025, Mumbai police had registered an offence against two unknown individuals who had organised an illegal ram fight near Bandra Terminus. The interim custody of both the rams was given to PETA India by a judicial magistrate after the animal welfare organisation argued that the animals should not be returned to the accused owners.

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