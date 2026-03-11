FPJ IMPACT: FIR Registered After Stray Dog Beaten To Death In Gwalior; PETA India Demands Psychiatric Evaluation Of Accused

Gwalior: An FIR has been registered against an alleged accused in connection with a brutal case of animal cruelty in Gwalior, where a stray dog was beaten to death with sticks. The case came to light after Free Press Journal reported the assault, prompting intervention by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India) along with local police officials to ensure action.

According to PETA India, the FIR was promptly filed under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

In addition to this, PETA recommended a psychiatric evaluation and counselling of the alleged accused. Citing a Forensic Research & Criminology International Journal study, PETA stated that individuals who harm animals repeatedly may escalate to hurting other animals or even humans.

What does Section 325 of the BNS States?

Section 325 of the BNS, 2023, categorises the maiming or killing of any animal as a cognisable offence and prescribes a punishment of imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years, or with a fine, or with both. Section 11(l)(l) of the PCA Act, 1960, makes the act of mutilating any animal or killing any animal (including community dogs) a cognisable and punishable offence.

Speaking on the incident, PETA India Associate Manager of the Cruelty Response Team, Saloni Sakaria, said, "Those who abuse animals often move on to harming humans. For everyone’s safety, it’s imperative that members of the public report cruelty to animals such as this one to the police."

Details of the Incident

The brutal case of a dog attack was reported on February 16 in Gwalior, where a youth allegedly beat a stray dog to death with sticks. The entire incident was caught on CCTV installed in the area.

In the CCTV footage, the youth was seen repeatedly attacking the dog with sticks. The stray dog was seen crying in pain and trying to escape, but the youth continued the assault until the animal collapsed and died.