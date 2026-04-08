Shocking Animal Cruelty In Andheri West: Domestic Help Booked For Sexually Assaulting Two Pet Dogs Inside Flat

A shocking case of animal cruelty has come to light from Andheri West, where a 31-year-old domestic help has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting two pet dogs inside his employer’s flat. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A shocking case of animal cruelty has come to light from Andheri West, where a 31-year-old domestic help has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting two pet dogs inside his employer’s flat.

Owner Tanvi Khanna Was in Delhi, Accessed Live CCTV Footage at 2:00 am

According to the complaint filed by Tanvi Khanna (31), a private professional and resident of Pramukh Heights located opposite Bilal Masjid in Andheri West, the incident occurred between midnight and 1:00 am on April 7.

Khanna, who frequently travels to Delhi for work, had left her Mumbai residence under the care of a temporary help, Ranjan Shah (31), who had been assigned housekeeping and pet care duties for the past seven days in the absence of her regular staff.

Owner Asked Neighbour and Friend to Check the Flat Immediately

On the night of the incident, Khanna was in Delhi and accessed the live CCTV footage of her flat around 2:00 am to check on her pets. She noticed suspicious activity as Shah had allegedly turned the camera away around midnight. On further observation, she found her dogs behaving unusually, raising suspicion.

She immediately contacted her neighbour, Saurabh Bedi (28), and asked him to check the flat. Bedi, accompanied by Khanna’s friend Mehak (32), reached the apartment. Shortly after, Khanna’s fiancé, Pulkit Makol (30), also arrived at the scene.

Neighbours Thrashed Shah and Alerted Police by Dialing 100

Upon confrontation, Shah initially gave evasive answers, claiming he was merely playing with the dogs. However, after being questioned sternly, he allegedly confessed to touching the private parts of one dog and sexually assaulting the other.

Enraged by the act, Bedi and others reportedly thrashed Shah and alerted the police by dialing 100. However, no formal complaint was lodged at that time as Khanna was out of Mumbai and her fiancé was occupied with professional commitments.

Khanna later approached the Amboli Police Station and filed a formal complaint. Based on her statement, a case has been registered against the accused Ranjan Shah under relevant sections pertaining to animal cruelty and sexual abuse. Police have initiated further investigation into the matter.

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