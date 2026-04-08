Over 1.05 Crore Vehicles Registered Before April 2019 In Maharashtra Yet To Get High Security Registration Plates | AI

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s drive to install High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on older vehicles has slowed significantly. Of the 2.10 crore vehicles registered before April 2019, over 1.05 crore are yet to receive HSRP plates and their owners have not even booked appointments, transport officials said. So far, 93 lakh vehicles have been fitted with the tamper-proof plates, while appointments have been scheduled for another 12 lakh. This still leaves nearly half the eligible vehicles completely outside the system.

Another 12 Lakh Have Appointments; Rest Completely Outside System

Officials attribute the sluggish response to a lack of clarity on enforcement timelines and uncertainty over penalties, which has reduced the sense of urgency among vehicle owners.

The state’s 60 Regional and Sub-Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have been divided into three zones, each assigned to a vendor Rosmerta Safety Systems Ltd, Real Mazon India Ltd, and FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt Ltd.

The vendors’ contracts, originally set to expire in January 2026, have now been extended until December 2026, giving authorities additional time to push compliance.

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