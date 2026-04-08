At RSS Centenary Event In Dadar, Shankaracharya Says Hindus Yet To Gain Full Autonomy Over Their Temples |

Mumbai: The Shankaracharya of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, Jagadguru Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi, on Wednesday said that while India attained political independence in 1947, Hindus were yet to secure full autonomy over their places of worship.

Devotees' Contributions Should Be Used Strictly for Religious Purposes

He was addressing a gathering at the Indian Education Society in Dadar to mark 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Speaking before RSS functionaries and attendees, the seer raised concerns about the management and control of Hindu religious institutions, asserting that devotees’ contributions should be utilised strictly for religious purposes.

“India has achieved independence, but Hindus are yet to gain independence in matters concerning their temples and places of worship,” he said, underlining the need for reforms to ensure that religious institutions function without external interference.

Questions Whether Young Voters Are Equipped to Vote Wisely and Responsibly

The Shankaracharya also spoke at length about the responsibilities that come with democratic rights, particularly among the youth. Referring to the lowering of the voting age to 18, he questioned whether sufficient efforts had been made to educate young voters. “We have granted voting rights to the youth, but have we equipped them with the knowledge to vote wisely and responsibly?” he asked, stressing the importance of awareness about the country’s history, culture and values.

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Emphasising the need to safeguard democratic principles, he remarked, “We have preserved our democracy; now we must protect the ‘demos’.” Explaining the term’s Greek origin—‘demos’ meaning citizens and ‘kratos’ meaning power—he said that empowering citizens through education and values-based leadership was crucial.

Calling for collective responsibility, the seer urged families and social organisations to play a proactive role in nurturing informed and responsible citizens. He also cautioned against “inimical forces” operating within the country, noting that while the government would address such challenges, civil society must extend its support.

Praising the RSS for its contributions, he cited developments such as the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as positive milestones. He concluded by encouraging the organisation to continue its efforts towards national development and social cohesion.

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