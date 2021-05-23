'Permit more companies to produce medicines for COVID-19 treatment': Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to Centre

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday said the country is going through a challenging time and urged the Central government to permit more companies to produce medicines for COVID-19 treatment.

Taking to Twitter, The Art of Living founder wrote: "When the whole nation is going through a challenging time, I would urge the Government of India to use the public health safeguards in the Patents Act and permit more companies to produce medicines in the fight against Covid. It is the need of the hour."