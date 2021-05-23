'Permit more companies to produce medicines for COVID-19 treatment': Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to Centre

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday said the country is going through a challenging time and urged the Central government to permit more companies to produce medicines for COVID-19 treatment.
Taking to Twitter, The Art of Living founder wrote: "When the whole nation is going through a challenging time, I would urge the Government of India to use the public health safeguards in the Patents Act and permit more companies to produce medicines in the fight against Covid. It is the need of the hour."
Meanwhile, The Art of Living and International Association of Human Values (IAHV) volunteers in Maharashtra are working on ground to help people affected by COVID with medical supplies, hospital beds, food and vaccination, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in another tweet.
They have provided 53 ventilators, 1600 beds in COVID care centres, over 2 lakh ration kits and food packets, 424 oxygen concentrators, 50000 PPE kits, 2 million N95 masks, etc. in Maharashtra, showed a graphic shared by the spiritual leader.
"We and @ArtofLiving, with the support of our partners, have managed to organise: 6319 #OxygenConcentrators and 6 #CovidCareCentres till date," tweeted IAHV.
Meanwhile, India on Sunday has crossed the sombre milestone of three lakh COVID-19 deaths, making it the third country after the US and Brazil.
