People must support abrogation of Article 370, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday asked people of the nation to rise above their political interests and support Centre's decision of abrogating Article 370.

Bhagwat congratulated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for taking the courageous step to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bars the people from rest of India from buying land in the state.

"We congratulate the courageous step taken by the government. The step was necessary not only for Jammu and Kashmir but for the whole nation. Everyone should rise above the political interest and difference and support the initiative," said the RSS chief in a statement.

Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna reverberated similar sentiments and said that the decision taken by the government has ended a huge ambiguity about Kashmir.