People believing in only cutting ribbons must be ready to have their tenure curt short: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled the statue of former PM Atal Bhari Vajpayee in the Lok Bhawan premises here, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of hijacking the credit of the work done by his party.

"Lok Bhavan was built and inaugurated during the Samajwadi Party regime. But, the BJP is now hijacking the credit, which is due to the SP." He also said, "Those who indulge in cutting ribbons after a work is done by others must be beware as the people are ready to cut short their tenure," said Yadav in a tweet in Hindi.

Prime Minister Modi earlier unveiling a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Lok Bhawan here on the former prime minister's birth anniversary, which is also observed as Good Governance Day. He also laid the foundation stone for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in the Uttar Pradesh capital.