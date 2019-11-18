Peon attempts to molest Class 1 student; arrested in Moradabad

Moradabad: The peon of a school under the Katghar Police Station limits was arrested after he allegedly tried to molest a Class 1 student, police said.

On November 16, information was received from the parents of the victim that the peon tried to molest her daughter, said DSP Sudesh Gupta.

"In this regard, an FIR was registered. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail. Further investigation is underway," Gupta added.