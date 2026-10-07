‘Pehle Tu Maregi’: UP Man Shoots Wife, Her ‘Lover’ After Catching Them Together At Firozabad Shop - VIDEO

A man opened fire on his wife and another man at an internet café in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad after reportedly finding the two together inside the shop on Tuesday night. The woman and the man were seriously injured in the shooting, while the accused was arrested by police.

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The incident took place around 10 pm at Kotla Chungi intersection under the North police station limits. According to police, the accused, identified as Rishabh Tailang, reached the internet café after learning that his wife Shipra was there with Sunny alias Shiva Thakur, who runs the shop.

Police said Rishabh allegedly pulled out his licensed revolver and fired six rounds at the two. Four bullets reportedly hit Shipra, while two struck Sunny. The shooting triggered panic in the busy area, prompting shopkeepers to shut their establishments and people to flee.

Rishabh and Shipra have reportedly been married for around 10 years and have two children. Police said the couple had been having disputes for some time. Rishabh allegedly suspected his wife of being in a relationship with Sunny.

The couple’s son was reportedly present during the incident and recorded the shooting on his phone. In the video, he can be heard pleading with his father, saying, “Papa nahi, Papa ye nahi…”

Both injured persons were taken to the district hospital’s trauma centre and later referred to Agra Medical College due to their serious condition.

Police arrested Rishabh after the firing and recovered his licensed revolver, cartridges and other evidence from the spot.

However, another video has surfaced in which the injured woman denies the affair allegations and claims that the man was targeted as part of a plan.

Firozabad SSP Aditya Langhe said the matter was being investigated and further legal action was underway.