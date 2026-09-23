Firozabad Glass Industry To Showcase Heritage At UP International Trade Show 2026 | X

Firozabad, September 23: Owing to visionary efforts of Uttar Pradesh Government, Firozabad renowned glass industry is set to gain international recognition once again. At 'Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2026' to be held in Greater Noida, district glass industry is fully prepared to showcase its brilliance on global stage. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 'One District-One Product' (ODOP) and export promotion policies, local entrepreneurs, innovators, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are receiving an excellent opportunity to connect directly with foreign buyers and the global market.

A strong participation from Firozabad district will be witnessed at this mega trade show. A total of 46 leading entrepreneurs and emerging exporters from district are set to put up 54 grand stalls. Through these stalls, Firozabad historic and contemporary handicrafts will be showcased. During the trade show, Firozabad glass industry will demonstrate its unique artistry and modern technologies before buyers and business delegates arriving from India and abroad.

The trade show will not only feature an extensive range of Firozabad’s traditional glass products, chandeliers, decorative items, and modern 'Glass and Glassware', but will also showcase other major sectors of district. Producers associated with Firozabad’s dairy products, textile products, and garment products will also have a strong presence at the expo. This will provide a new dimension to district’s overall industrial landscape and manufacturing capacity.

Due to policies of Yogi Government, even smallest entrepreneur is now able to access the global market directly. Under ODOP scheme, artisans associated with glass industry have been provided with modern training, packaging support, and financial assistance. Through this trade show, emerging exporters will get an opportunity for Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings with foreign companies, opening new avenues for exports and employment.

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“UP International Trade Show 2026 is a golden opportunity for Firozabad glass industry and local entrepreneurs to establish themselves in the international market. This time, 46 entrepreneurs from our district will showcase glassware, textile products, and dairy products through 54 stalls. We are hopeful that this event will bring a large number of international export orders for our ODOP products and provide new momentum to Firozabad industrial growth.”

Sandhya Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Industries, Firozabad