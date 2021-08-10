Pegasus snooping row: Defence ministry absolved itself, what about others, asks Congress' P Chidambaram

Last week 18 leaders of the like-minded opposition parties issued a joint statement and demanded a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue. The statement read: "The opposition parties stand firm and united on their demand for a discussion on the Pegasus issue in both the Houses, replied to by the Home Minister, as this has national security dimensions."

The opposition has also unequivocally conveyed that the discussion on the farmers' issues and agitations arising from the three anti-farmers and agri-laws should follow the discussion on Pegasus.

"It is unfortunate that the government has unleashed a misleading campaign to malign the combined opposition and blame it for the continued disruption in Parliament. The responsibility for the deadlock lies squarely at the doorsteps of the government, which remains arrogant and obdurate and refuses to accept the opposition's demand for an informed debate in both the Houses." it said