Pegasus snooping case: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to speak in Parliament today

New Delhi: Amid the controversy over the 'Pegasus Project' media report, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will speak in Parliament on Thursday.

Earlier, on Monday, speaking in Lok Sabha Vaishnaw had said that there is 'no substance' in the media reports regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp, adding that the reports were an attempt to malign Indian democracy and its well-established institutions.

He also said that it cannot be a coincidence that the reports appeared a day before the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament.

"A highly sensational story was published by a web portal last night. Many over-the-top allegations were made around this story. The press reports appeared a day before the monsoon session of Parliament. This can't be a coincidence," said the Minister about the Pegasus Project.