Pegasus row: Letter by 500 citizens seeks Supreme Court to declare 'moratorium on use of spyware'

"Above all, we look to the Supreme Court to declare a moratorium on the export, sale, transfer and use of Pegasus in India." said the signatories to the letter.

Besides, they have requested the top court to adopt a gender-just sexual harassment, data protection and privacy policy.

"The Pegasus spyware investigation has unveiled how its military grade malware installed on the phones of those targeted converts the device for use by a consumer to an object that spies on the individual, steals data and transmits data to unknown persons/databases. This has been defined as cyber warfare by experts in the field and it is nothing less than an act of state sponsored cyber terrorism against individuals," the letter said.

It also referred to the issue of alleged snooping on the apex court official who had raised allegations of sexual harassment against then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

"For women, the Pegasus scandal is deeply concerning, for speaking out against the state and men in positions of state power has meant that their lives are wrecked by such surveillance permanently. Human rights defenders have been imprisoned, and victims of sexual harassment have also not been spared such shocking forms of state sponsored cyber-crimes, which are analogous to digital forms of state terror," it said.

The letter said the Pegasus software is sold only to governments, ostensibly for "national security' and "counter-terrorism" purposes.