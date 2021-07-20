Pegasus row: Ex-Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi responds on woman who accused him of sexual harassment being in list of snoop targets

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday refused to comment on allegations that a woman who had accused him of sexual harassment in 2019 was among those targeted by Israeli Pegasus spyware for potential snooping.

"I will not comment on it," said Ranjan Gogoi, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the ruling BJP after he retired as Chief Justice.

Eleven phones connected to the woman were listed for potential surveillance by the spyware available only to governments. This has been revealed by The Wire, Washington Post and other media partners involved in a global investigation.

According to reports released by The Wire so far, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, two union ministers, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and some 40 journalists were potential targets of snooping, selected by an unidentified Indian agency that is a customer of the Israel-based NSO Group.