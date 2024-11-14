'Peetne Ka Mann Hai’: Bihar Bahubali Anant Singh Threatens Electricity Officer Over Phone After Villagers Complain About Lack Of Streetlights (Video)

@Gyaneshwar_Jour

A video of Bihar strongman and former MLA Anant Singh has surfaced on social media, showing him threatening an electricity officer over the phone.

Though it is unclear when the video was taken, several reports suggest that the incident happened recently.

In the video, Singh, surrounded by several villagers, calls a person named Sanjeev from his area and says, "There is no light on the road in Ward Number 28... tell him that I feel like beating him.” Singh was later praised by the people around him.

Watch the video here:

It is being speculated that Sanjeev could be the ward officer responsible for electrical work in the area. Later in the video, Singh is heard saying that, to him, the citizens are like gods, and he will work for them throughout his life. He assured them that he would return to their area after the elections.

The villagers, for their part, told Singh that he is their leader. They affirmed their support, saying they have been with him, are with him, and will continue to stand by him.

Hearing this, Singh began to laugh and said he considers himself one of them.

Singh recently received relief from the High Court. The Patna High Court acquitted him in the AK-47 case, overturning a civil court’s sentence that had sent him to Tihar Jail.

Singh had been imprisoned for several years in connection with the AK-47 case after the weapon was recovered from his house, leading to a 10-year sentence. However, due to lack of evidence, the Patna High Court recently acquitted him.