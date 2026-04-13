'Pay ₹90 Lakh For S*x': Bride Demands Money For Intimacy From Groom On Wedding Night In UP's Agra | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

In Agra, a newly married man’s hopes of starting a new life with his wife were shattered to pieces on the wedding night after she allegedly demanded ₹90 lakh, refusing any physical relationship until the amount was paid. This bizarre demand left the groom’s family in a state of shock, as it was completely unexpected.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Jagdishpura area of Uttar Pradesh. The wedding took place between the groom, reportedly the brother of a doctor, and the bride, a resident of Hathras. All rituals were performed as per tradition, and there was joy among those who attended the ceremonies. However, this happiness was short-lived for the groom and his family.

Trouble began on the very first night of the marriage. It is reported that when the groom entered their private room and tried to get close to his wife, she allegedly demanded ₹90 lakh in cash, stating that she would not share any intimacy unless the full amount was paid.

Upon hearing this, the ground slipped from beneath the groom’s feet. He was stunned and immediately informed his family, leaving them deeply distressed. The groom refused to comply with the demand, which led to a heated argument between the couple, further escalating tensions within the household.

Following the argument, the bride allegedly called her family, leading to a ruckus between the two sides. The groom’s family has alleged that the bride’s relatives came to the house, locked it from the outside, and, when the money was not given, attempted to break the PNG gas line and burn the family alive. It is also alleged that the bride took all the jewellery and returned to her maternal home.

According to reports, the in-laws claimed that the bride later confessed she was not interested in the marriage and had entered it for financial gain. The groom’s family alleged that they initially approached the local police, but no action was taken, prompting them to move to court. Following this, a case was registered against the bride, her father, and other associates.

After the complaint was registered, an investigation into the matter was initiated.