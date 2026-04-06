Kanpur Sex Racket Case: Videos Show Accused Urinating On Youth, Cops Seen At Birthday Bash

Fresh controversy has erupted in the Kanpur sex racket case after several disturbing videos allegedly linked to the main accused surfaced, raising questions about possible police links and the treatment of victims.

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Police had earlier arrested alleged racket operator and YouTuber Rohit Verma following a complaint by a woman from Kolkata. Acting on her complaint, police conducted raids at 19 hotels across Kanpur on Friday, exposing an organised sex racket. The accused was subsequently sent to jail. In connection with the case, sub-inspector Nitin Yadav was suspended after alleged links to the racket surfaced.

The complainant had alleged that she was lured to Kanpur on the pretext of a job. She claimed the accused sexually assaulted her, recorded obscene videos and threatened to circulate them, forcing her into prostitution. Investigators suspect that several other women may have been similarly trapped.

Meanwhile, newly surfaced videos allegedly show the accused and his associate Sahil Sharma verbally abusing and brutally beating a minor with sticks and shoes. In one of the clips, the associate is seen urinating on the minor’s head. The accused can also be heard allegedly threatening to call the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) and have the minor jailed.

Police sources said the video is believed to have been recorded at an old school building in the Barra area, though the exact date of recording has not yet been confirmed.

Another video reportedly shows a birthday party of the accused attended by two police personnel, raising further suspicion about his alleged connections within the police department. Authorities are currently verifying the authenticity of the videos while continuing the investigation into the broader network and possible official involvement.