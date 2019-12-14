Pawar family celebrates patriarch's birthday with Cyrus Poonawalla

NCP leader and Sharad Pawar’s beloved daughter Supriya Sule is quite happy these days, and she has reasons to be. Just a few days after celebrating father Sharad Pawar’s birthday, she posted a couple of happy pictures with family celebrating mother Pratibha Pawar’s birthday.

A fan of social media, especially Instagram, Supriya keeps her followers posted with her life-happenings and jabs at opposition. With her party currently in power in Maharashtra in an alliance with the Shiv Sena and Congress, she has lesser jabs to poke at other politicians and more of smiles to share.

Supriya took to Instagram to share pictures from her mother’s birthday celebration. In a lovely picture, she can be seen smiling with both her parents and other members of her extended family.