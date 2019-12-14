Pawar family celebrates patriarch's birthday with Cyrus Poonawalla

NCP leader and Sharad Pawar’s beloved daughter Supriya Sule is quite happy these days, and she has reasons to be. Just a few days after celebrating father Sharad Pawar’s birthday, she posted a couple of happy pictures with family celebrating mother Pratibha Pawar’s birthday.
A fan of social media, especially Instagram, Supriya keeps her followers posted with her life-happenings and jabs at opposition. With her party currently in power in Maharashtra in an alliance with the Shiv Sena and Congress, she has lesser jabs to poke at other politicians and more of smiles to share.
Supriya took to Instagram to share pictures from her mother’s birthday celebration. In a lovely picture, she can be seen smiling with both her parents and other members of her extended family.
Surprisingly, she also posted a picture with Cyrus Poonawala and Sharad Pawar. Poonawala can be seen smiling in the middle with Pawar on one side and Supriya on the other.
A third picture she shared is of all the women from the family with the caption, “Happy Birthday Aai! With my Maushis and Gargi!”
The NCP was virtually staring at an existential crisis in the run-up to the Maharashtra Assembly polls, held in October this year, as several of its leaders jumped the ship to join the BJP and Shiv Sena.
The Pawar-led party, however, won 54 seats - 13 more than its 2014 poll tally - in the elections and later went on to form government in the state after the Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP.
The NCP has credited Pawar for playing a pivotal role in improving its tally of seats and formation of the MVA government.
