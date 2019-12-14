Why Rahul Savarkar is trending on Twitter

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he will never apologise for speaking out the "truth". He said that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "assistant" Amit Shah who need to apologise for "destroying" the country's economy.

"I was told by the BJP in Parliament yesterday, 'Rahul ji, you gave a speech. Apologise for that.' I was told to apologise for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth," Gandhi said at the party's 'Bharat Bachao' rally.

Rahul Gandhi's remark was an attempt to mock RSS ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who submitted at least three mercy petitions to the British between 1911 and 1918.