Patna: NHRC Sends Notice To Bihar Govt Over Alleged Assault & Stripping Of Dalit Woman

Mumbai: The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a 30-year-old woman belonging to Scheduled Caste, was brutally assaulted, stripped and urinated upon in Mosimpur village of Patna on 23rd September, 2023.

Reportedly, she was subjected to torture and inhuman treatment after purportedly failing to repay additional interest on a loan, amounting to ₹1,500/- which she had borrowed from a local strongman.

Violation of human rights for Dalit woman

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the human rights of the victim woman. The reported incident is indicative of the free will with which perpetrators acted without fear of the law, which is a matter of concern. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Bihar calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

Detailed to include FIR status and victim's mental health

The report should also include the status of the FIR, the physical as well as mental health status of the victim woman and compensation if any, granted to her. The victim, reported to be belonging to the Scheduled Caste community is also eligible for the compensation as per provision of Rules framed under the SC/ST (PoA) Act. The authorities are expected to explain in the report the status of the installment of the compensation given to the victim. The victim has passed through a trauma hence, it is also expected from the State Government to intimate whether any counselling has been provided to her.

According to the media report, carried on 25th September, 2023, the accused had approached the victim four days before the incident, coercing her to repay an additional amount as interest and the victim had reported the matter to the police. The accused, reportedly, belong to a dominant caste, while there are only a few Scheduled Caste families residing in the village, who have stated that they are in fear and are thinking of leaving the place for some days.