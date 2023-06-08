Patna Crime: Woman Stabs Husband's Private Parts 2 Days After Marriage In Hotel

Representative Image | FPJ

A woman in Patna stabbed her husband just two days after they were married because she was upset that his parents wanted him to marry someone else. On New Dak Bungalow Road in the city, the incident took place in a hotel. The accuser, Neha Kumari, and the victim, Surya Bhushan Kumar, a CRPF jawan from Sitamarhi, had been dating. She persuaded him to travel to Patna after learning that his parents were planning for him to marry someone else.

Man was given an ultimatum by wife

Under pressure, Kumar came to Patna on June 3 and they married in a court on June 5. "The accused applied immense pressure on the victim to break the arrangement which was fixed by his family. They finally got married in a city court and stayed at the hotel,," said Sunil Kumar Rajwanshi, SHO of the Gandhi Maidan police station.

"But on Wednesday, the couple got into an argument over breaking the marriage, angering the woman. She said that either she would kill him or commit suicide. When the argument intensified, she pulled a knife and stabbed him in his private parts. Following the attack, the victim ran out of the room and informed the hotel staff about the incident. We have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway," he added. Kumar is currently admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital

(With inputs from IANS)