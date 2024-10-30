 'Patakhe Jalane Se Pradushan Hota Hai': Arvind Kejriwal Urges People Not To Burst Crackers During Diwali; BJP REACTS (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Patakhe Jalane Se Pradushan Hota Hai': Arvind Kejriwal Urges People Not To Burst Crackers During Diwali; BJP REACTS (VIDEO)

'Patakhe Jalane Se Pradushan Hota Hai': Arvind Kejriwal Urges People Not To Burst Crackers During Diwali; BJP REACTS (VIDEO)

"Diwali is a festival of lights. We should celebrate our festival by lighting up diyas and candles. We should not burst crackers. Bursting crackers cause pollution," said Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference on Wednesday (October 30) and urged people of Delhi to stay away from bursting crackers.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
"The pollution that will be caused will make us and our children suffer. It's not about Hindu or Muslim here. Everybody's life is important," said the AAP national convenor in his message | X@AAP

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nArvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (October 30) said that crackers should not be burnt and added that no one would be doing a favour on anyone by not bursting crackers as it was for the well-being of all. "The Supreme Court, the High Court and all courts have said that considering the pollution (in Delhi), we should light up diyas (oil lamps) and not burst crackers," said the Delhi CM.

"Diwali is a festival of lights. We should celebrate our festival by lighting up diyas and candles. We should not burst crackers. Bursting crackers cause pollution," said Arvind Kejriwal.

"It's not like we would be doing a favour on anyone. We all would be doing a favour on ourselves. The pollution that will be caused will make us and our children suffer. It's not about Hindu or Muslim here. Everybody's life is important," said the AAP national convenor in his message.

However, the message did not go down well with several users on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) who shared photos of crackers being burst outside the AAP office when Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case (now scrapped).

FPJ Shorts
Rahul Gandhi Urges People To Highlight Indian Railways' Shortcomings Amid Festive Season Overcrowding, Calls For Improvements (VIDEO)
Rahul Gandhi Urges People To Highlight Indian Railways' Shortcomings Amid Festive Season Overcrowding, Calls For Improvements (VIDEO)
Study In UK: University of Sheffield Offers £10,000 Merit Scholarships For International Students
Study In UK: University of Sheffield Offers £10,000 Merit Scholarships For International Students
India Leads In Global Tuberculosis Burden, Contributing 26% of Cases: WHO Report
India Leads In Global Tuberculosis Burden, Contributing 26% of Cases: WHO Report
Kannada Actor Darshan Walks Out Of Ballari Prison After Getting Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case, FIRST Visuals Out
Kannada Actor Darshan Walks Out Of Ballari Prison After Getting Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case, FIRST Visuals Out

"Do crackers which are burst after getting bail not cause pollution," asked an X user.

BJP Hits Out At Kejriwal

BJP leader Amit Malviya also hit out at Kejriwal for the latter's remarks on crackers causing pollution.

Read Also
'Don't burst crackers at any cost': Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi pollution soars to season's high
article-image

"After Congress, now Arvind Kejriwal is dictating to Hindus, how to celebrate Diwali. Can he ever turn around and dare to advise the Muslims to stop slaughter on Bakrid? Why is all the wisdom in the world reserved for the Hindus? Because it is convenient?," said Malviya in his post against Arvind Kejriwal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Gandhi Urges People To Highlight Indian Railways' Shortcomings Amid Festive Season...

Rahul Gandhi Urges People To Highlight Indian Railways' Shortcomings Amid Festive Season...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party Protests Against Centre Over 'Slow' Paddy Lifting

Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party Protests Against Centre Over 'Slow' Paddy Lifting

'Patakhe Jalane Se Pradushan Hota Hai': Arvind Kejriwal Urges People Not To Burst Crackers During...

'Patakhe Jalane Se Pradushan Hota Hai': Arvind Kejriwal Urges People Not To Burst Crackers During...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...