'Patakhe Jalane Se Pradushan Hota Hai': Arvind Kejriwal Urges People Not To Burst Crackers During Diwali; BJP REACTS (VIDEO)

"The pollution that will be caused will make us and our children suffer. It's not about Hindu or Muslim here. Everybody's life is important," said the AAP national convenor in his message

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nArvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (October 30) said that crackers should not be burnt and added that no one would be doing a favour on anyone by not bursting crackers as it was for the well-being of all. "The Supreme Court, the High Court and all courts have said that considering the pollution (in Delhi), we should light up diyas (oil lamps) and not burst crackers," said the Delhi CM.

"Diwali is a festival of lights. We should celebrate our festival by lighting up diyas and candles. We should not burst crackers. Bursting crackers cause pollution," said Arvind Kejriwal.

"It's not like we would be doing a favour on anyone. We all would be doing a favour on ourselves. The pollution that will be caused will make us and our children suffer. It's not about Hindu or Muslim here. Everybody's life is important," said the AAP national convenor in his message.

However, the message did not go down well with several users on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) who shared photos of crackers being burst outside the AAP office when Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case (now scrapped).

"Do crackers which are burst after getting bail not cause pollution," asked an X user.

BJP Hits Out At Kejriwal

BJP leader Amit Malviya also hit out at Kejriwal for the latter's remarks on crackers causing pollution.

"After Congress, now Arvind Kejriwal is dictating to Hindus, how to celebrate Diwali. Can he ever turn around and dare to advise the Muslims to stop slaughter on Bakrid? Why is all the wisdom in the world reserved for the Hindus? Because it is convenient?," said Malviya in his post against Arvind Kejriwal.