'Pata tha vo nikamma hai...': Ashok Gehlot's latest jibe at 'innocent-faced' Sachin Pilot

The relationship between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former Deputy seems to be strained at best. Locked in a power struggle, Sachin Pilot wishes to be named CM -- a demand that the Congress has thus far not acquiesced to.
And as the debate continues, Gehlot has not minced words when it comes to his newly deposed Deputy. In a recent inverview, Gehlot had revealed that the two had not been on the best of terms ever since the Congress won a majority in the December 2018 polls and subsequently formed the state government.
"He was conspiring for the past six months with BJP's support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple govt. Nobody knew that a person with such innocent face will do such thing," Gehlot said on Monday.
This is a grievance that he's voiced repeatedly, stating that a pleasing mien and a good grasp over Hindi and English did not automatically make one a success.
And, it would seem that the jabs aimed at Pilot are only becoming more pointed and detailed.
"Sachin Pilot ne jis roop mein khel khela vo bahut durbhagyapurna hai. Kisiko yakeen nahi hota ki yeh vyakti aisa kar sakta hai...maasoom chehra, Hindi English par achchi command aur pure desh ki media ko impress kar rakha hai," he said today.
Recalling the young age at which Pilot had attained several leadership roles, the Chief Minister said that he had known Sachin Pilot was nikamma (useless). Despite this, he said that nobody had demanded his removal as the Pradesh Congress Committee President.
"Hume pata tha vo Nikamma hai, Nakara hai. Kuch kaam nahi kar raha hai. Khali logon ko ladwa raha hai (We knew he was useless, good for nothing and that he wasn't doing anything except making people fight among themselves)," Gehlot told reporters.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)