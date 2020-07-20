'Pata tha vo nikamma hai...': Ashok Gehlot's latest jibe at 'innocent-faced' Sachin Pilot

The relationship between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former Deputy seems to be strained at best. Locked in a power struggle, Sachin Pilot wishes to be named CM -- a demand that the Congress has thus far not acquiesced to.

And as the debate continues, Gehlot has not minced words when it comes to his newly deposed Deputy. In a recent inverview, Gehlot had revealed that the two had not been on the best of terms ever since the Congress won a majority in the December 2018 polls and subsequently formed the state government.