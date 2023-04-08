'Parties seeking protection for corruption got their blow from court': PM Modi takes a swipe at Opposition (Watch) |

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation of several development projects in Telangana and took a swipe at opposition parties. He accused them of going to the Supreme Court against agencies to prevent the opening of accounts of their corruption. PM Modi called out corruption and dynasty politics as being the same thing, and said that those who practice dynasty politics start corruption.

#WATCH | A few days back some political parties had gone to the court to seek protection so that no one opens their corruption books but the court turned them back: PM Narendra Modi, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/aROJGxFqaf — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

PM Modi urges Telangana government to cooperate in development works

PM Modi expressed his sadness that many of the Centre's projects in Telangana were getting delayed because of the non-cooperation of the state government. He urged the state government to not create obstacles in the development works, as the people of Telangana were suffering.

PM Modi commits to development work in the state

PM Modi emphasized that his government was committed to development work. However, he noted that a handful of people were becoming hassled seeing the development work. He accused them of having no interest in the country's development and only seeking benefits for their family. He urged Telangana to be careful of these people.

PM Modi vows to end corruption and dynasty politics

PM Modi further accused those practicing dynasty politics of having three motives: ensuring their family rules, receiving all corruption money, and ensuring that money meant for the poor enters their corrupt ecosystem. He vowed to put an end to these practices and take action against corruption.

"Telangana people, tell me should we not take action against corruption? These parties have now been shaken up. Some parties even went to the court seeking protection for their corruption, but the court gave them a blow," PM Modi said.

14 opposition parties went to Supreme Court against the misuse of CBI and ED by the government. The apex court refused to entertain the petition and said political leaders can't claim a higher immunity than ordinary citizens.