Parliamentary panel adopts report on data protection amid dissent by opposition

The Joint Committee of Parliament examining the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 has adopted its report on the bill with several opposition MPs, including those from the Congress, TMC and BJD, submitting their dissent notes. Sources said the report was adopted after almost two years of setting up of the joint panel, when the bill was referred to it for further scrutiny and making recommendations.

The sources said four MPs from the Congress and two from the Trinamool Congress and one from the Biju Janata Dal opposed certain provisions of the panel's recommendations.

Congress leader and chief whip of party in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh gave his dissent note to the committee on the bill after the panel adopted its report at its meeting.

Besides Ramesh, Congress MPs Manish Tewari, Gaurav Gogoi and Vivek Tankha also submitted their dissent notes, along with TMC's Derek O'Brien and Mohua Moitra and BJD's Amar Patnaik.

The bill was referred to the JCP for scrutiny before it is taken up by Parliament for consideration and passage. Ramesh shared the information that the report has been adopted by the panel.

"Finally, it is done... There are dissent notes but that is in the best spirit of parliamentary democracy. Sadly, such examples are few and far between under the Modi regime," he said.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:03 PM IST