Parliamentary Committee submits report to Vice President Naidu

The Department Related Standing Committee (DRSC) on Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change submitted its report titled, "An expanded role for the Department of Atomic Energy in Cancer Treatment in India through an Enlarged Network of the Tata Memorial Centre".

The committee recommended setting up of a high-level steering committee headed by the Minister of State (MoS) for Atomic Energy, the chief secretaries of all the state and Director of TMC to work out modalities for rolling out the 'Hub and Spoke Model' in a time-bound manner.The Committee noted with concern the very high incidence of cancer in all North- Eastern States and recommended that Dr B Barooah Cancer Institute at Guwahati should be upgraded as a common hub for the region.

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Venkaiah Naidu complimented the committee for being the first to submit a report after the re-constitution of DRSCs in September this year and also for examining and reporting on an important health-care issue.