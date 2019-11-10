Maharashtra govt formation live:

Uddhav Thackeray reaches hotel to meet Shiv Sena MLAs
Uddhav Thackeray has arrived at the hotel Retreat in Madh, Malad west to meet his party MLAs before the government formation. In the events of elected MLAs hopping parties to side with post election results, the Shiv Sena has gathered almost all of their 56 MLAs ina hotel to avoid a drop in number.
