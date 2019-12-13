India

Parliament Winter Session Updates: Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark

By FPJ Web Desk

Several important legislations, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, were passed by Parliament during the Winter Session, which concludes day.

Parliament Winter Session Updates: Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark

Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark

Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark, BJP MPs demand apology.

Congress and CPI has given Suspension of Business Notice

Congress and CPI has given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha regarding 'law and order situation in Assam, Tripura and the northeast due to Citizenship Amendment Act'.

Congress and Indian Union Muslim League has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha

Congress and Indian Union Muslim League has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'Protest in Assam and other parts of the country against implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act'.

