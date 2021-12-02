Opposition leaders wearing black bands protest against the suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha MP T. Siva gives notice to send 'Dam Safety Bill 2019' to the Select Committee of Rajya Sabha
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will move the 'Dam Safety Bill 2019' in Rajya Sabha today for further consideration and passage
Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha gives Zero Hour Notice on the matter of 'caste-based census'
Lok Sabha to have a discussion on COVID-19 pandemic
Lok Sabha will discuss the "COVID-19 pandemic and various aspects related to it" today, on the fourth day of the ongoing winter session.
The discussion will be held under rule 193. The discussion will have significance amid rising concerns over the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' which is being reported by many countries.
Congress MP KC Venugopal gives Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to have a discussion in the House on 'the rising prices of essential commodities & high inflation resulting in huge financial burden on common people in the country'
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of 'rising inflation'
Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will introduce The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to "discuss damage followed by heavy floods & excessive rainfall in Tamil Nadu, to direct the Govt to announce compensation of Rs 4,626 cr flood relief for affected farmers & people who lost their property."
TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of 'national policy on foodgrains procurement and legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price to farmers'
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
