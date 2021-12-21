BJP issues whip to party MPs mandating presence in Rajya Sabha today
The BJP has issued a whip to its party MPs in the Rajya Sabha to be present in the House when two crucial Bills come up for passage on Tuesday amid stiff resistance from the opposition.
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, also demands immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni
Advertisement
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, also demands immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni
RJD MP Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice under Rule-267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the implications of privatisation of public sector banks
Advertisement
DMK MP in Rajya Sabha, Tiruchi Siva moves Motion for Reference of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and amendments to the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Representation of the People Act, 1951 to a Select Committee of Rajya Sabha
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)