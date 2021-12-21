e-Paper Get App

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 10:11 AM IST

LIVE Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: BJP Parliamentary Party meeting concludes

Parliament is now in its final days of the winter session this year amid a ruckus by Opposition MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
FPJ Web Desk
|
21 December 2021 10:11 AM IST

BJP issues whip to party MPs mandating presence in Rajya Sabha today

The BJP has issued a whip to its party MPs in the Rajya Sabha to be present in the House when two crucial Bills come up for passage on Tuesday amid stiff resistance from the opposition.

21 December 2021 10:11 AM IST

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting concludes

21 December 2021 10:11 AM IST

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, also demands immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni

21 December 2021 10:11 AM IST

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, also demands immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni

21 December 2021 09:41 AM IST

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting begins in Delhi

21 December 2021 09:41 AM IST

RJD MP Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice under Rule-267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the implications of privatisation of public sector banks

21 December 2021 09:41 AM IST

DMK MP in Rajya Sabha, Tiruchi Siva moves Motion for Reference of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and amendments to the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Representation of the People Act, 1951 to a Select Committee of Rajya Sabha

