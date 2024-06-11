 Parliament Session After Completion Of Lok Sabha Election Likely To Commence On June 18: Sources
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaParliament Session After Completion Of Lok Sabha Election Likely To Commence On June 18: Sources

Parliament Session After Completion Of Lok Sabha Election Likely To Commence On June 18: Sources

The first Parliament session is likely to start on June 18, a day after the Bakri-Id festival holiday, and it will start with the oath-taking by the newly elected members of the Lok Sabha, followed by the President's address to a joint session of both the Houses.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
The new Parliament building | PTI

New Delhi: The first Parliament session is likely to start on June 18, a day after the Bakri-Id festival holiday, and it will start with the oath-taking by the newly elected members of the Lok Sabha, followed by the President's address to a joint session of both the Houses.

This will be a short duration session in which the Lok Sabha members will be electing the new Speaker. Andhra Pradesh BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari (65) is tipped to be the new Speaker. Her name has been pushed by TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu. She is the sister-in-law of Naidu and daughter of TDP founder late NT Rama Rao. She defected from Congress to BJP in 2014.

Read Also
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress Sends 4 Women MPs To Parliament, BJP 2,...
article-image

The session dates are not yet declared by President Murmu as it is to be decided whether the finance bill is also introduced in this session or a separate session called later for it, the government sources said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Parliament Session After Completion Of Lok Sabha Election Likely To Commence On June 18: Sources

Parliament Session After Completion Of Lok Sabha Election Likely To Commence On June 18: Sources

UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'Sanjeev Balyan Lost Election Due To His Own Action', Say...

UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'Sanjeev Balyan Lost Election Due To His Own Action', Say...

Worry For SP-Congress In UP? 6 INDIA Bloc Newly Elected MPs Face Criminal Charges; May Lose...

Worry For SP-Congress In UP? 6 INDIA Bloc Newly Elected MPs Face Criminal Charges; May Lose...

Sachin Pilot Pays Tribute To Late Father Rajesh Pilot On Former Union Minister's Death Anniversary

Sachin Pilot Pays Tribute To Late Father Rajesh Pilot On Former Union Minister's Death Anniversary

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 11, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 11, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...