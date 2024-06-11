Parliament Session After Completion Of Lok Sabha Election Likely To Commence On June 18: Sources

The new Parliament building | PTI

New Delhi: The first Parliament session is likely to start on June 18, a day after the Bakri-Id festival holiday, and it will start with the oath-taking by the newly elected members of the Lok Sabha, followed by the President's address to a joint session of both the Houses.

This will be a short duration session in which the Lok Sabha members will be electing the new Speaker. Andhra Pradesh BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari (65) is tipped to be the new Speaker. Her name has been pushed by TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu. She is the sister-in-law of Naidu and daughter of TDP founder late NT Rama Rao. She defected from Congress to BJP in 2014.

The session dates are not yet declared by President Murmu as it is to be decided whether the finance bill is also introduced in this session or a separate session called later for it, the government sources said.