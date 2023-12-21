Parliament Passes Criminal Law Bills Seeking To Replace IPC, CrPC And Evidence Act

In a significant development during the winter session, the Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the three revised criminal law bills, namely, the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, proposing to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, proposing to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Sanhita, which seeks to replace the Indian Evidence Act. These bills were cleared by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.