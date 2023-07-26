Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition to move no-trust motion |

New Delhi: Opposition parties have decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government in Parliament on Wednesday amid a logjam over Manipur, according to sources.

The move is aimed at prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement on the situation in Manipur and comes against the backdrop of the opposition demand that Modi should address the Lok Sabha on the issue, said the sources, who added that the motion has been drafted.

INDIA's no-confidence motion

The proposal of moving a no-confidence motion was discussed at a meeting of parties that are part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), according to sources that are close to the Trinamool Congress.

The Congress has also issued a three-line whip to its MPs, directing them to be present in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Sources have also said that all party MPs would gather in office of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) for a meeting at 10:30 am tomorrow.

INDIA demands answers from the Centre on Manipur violence, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Twitter. “83 days of unabated violence in Manipur requires the Prime Minister to make a comprehensive statement in the Parliament. Stories of absolute horror are now slowly trickling down,” Kharge tweeted.

The opposition strategy to corner the government on the Manipur issue will be evident in the Rajya Sabha as well, according to agency reports.

The opposition has been demanding a statement from the prime minister in both Houses of Parliament on the situation in Manipur, followed by a discussion.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said he has written to leaders of opposition in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha that the government is ready for discussion on the Manipur issue for as long as they want.

Replying to a short debate on the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, the minister said the government has nothing to hide, and is ready to discuss the Manipur issue.

“People who are shouting slogans are neither interested in cooperation nor in cooperatives, neither in Dalits nor in women welfare,” he said amid sloganeering by opposition members.

“I want to reiterate that I have written letters to leaders of opposition in both Houses that we (government) are prepared for a discussion for as long as they want. The government is not afraid of anything. Those who want to debate the Manipur issue can debate. We have nothing to hide,” Shah said.

The House was adjourned soon after to meet again on Wednesday.

