AAP confidence motion: Punjab CM Mann calls meeting of MLAs after Guv cancels special Assembly session

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has rejected the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's demand for a special session of the assembly to introduce a confidence motion. The Governor withdrew the order to summon a special session of the Punjab assembly on September 22.

The decision has triggered a massive point-counterpoint between the major politicial parties in the state, including AAP, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Taking a dig at the Governor for his decision, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, "Not allowing the assembly to run by the governor raises big questions on the democracy of the country ... now democracy will be run by the elected representatives of crores of people or a person appointed by the central government..."

In the view of special session's cancellation, CM Mann has called an emergency meeting of all party MLAs at the assembly today. The saffron party, BJP has also announced that it will barricade the CM's residence. The CM also called for a peace march from Vidhan Sabha to the Governor's residence.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, reacting sharply to this decision, said, "How can the governor refuse a session called by the cabinet? Then democracy is over. Two days ago, the Governor gave permission for the session. When Operation Lotus started failing and the number was not completed, a call came from above asking to withdraw the permission."

राज्यपाल द्वारा विधानसभा ना चलने देना देश के लोकतंत्र पर बड़े सवाल पैदा करता है... अब लोकतंत्र को करोड़ों लोगों द्वारा चुने हुए जनप्रतिनिधि चलाएंगे या केंद्र सरकार द्वारा नियुक्त किया हुआ एक व्यक्ति... एक तरफ भीमराव जी का संविधान और दूसरी तरफ ऑपरेशन लोटस...जनता सब देख रही है... https://t.co/XWWqs2FYzj — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 21, 2022

राज्यपाल कैबिनेट द्वारा बुलाए सत्र को कैसे मना कर सकते हैं? फिर तो जनतंत्र खतम है



दो दिन पहले राज्यपाल ने सत्र की इजाज़त दी। जब ऑपरेशन लोटस फ़ेल होता लगा और संख्या पूरी नहीं हुई तो ऊपर से फ़ोन आया कि इजाज़त वापिस ले लो



आज देश में एक तरफ़ संविधान है और दूसरी तरफ़ ऑपरेशन लोटस। pic.twitter.com/BHwuyUG23X — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 21, 2022

Coming down heavily on the Opposition- Congress and BJP, AAP has termed the Governor's move a murder of democracy. While addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, the state's New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister, Aman Arora said, "Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa is dancing to the tunes of the BJP to safeguard his Z+ category security. He is not concerned about saving democracy at all."

He further spoke on how Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot convened a special session of the assembly for a vote of confidence when Congress leader Sachin Pilot and his supporters were upset with the Gehlot's administration. "In the past 52 years, 27 times no-confidence motions and 12 times confidence motions had been initiated by different parties."

Arora added that Congress leaders were working as the "B team" of BJP, a term which he said was coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the country "Congress free".

AAP leader and party in-charge Raghav Chadha said, "Hon'ble Governor's withdrawal order raises a serious question mark on his intent. It is beyond any reasonable understanding as to why there should be any objection to a government's decision to face the assembly? This order further proves the sinister design of Operation Lotus."

