Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs

For the last few days, the business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation. The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021, and will continue till August 13, 2021.

As a first-time MP, I'm disappointed: Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani on disruption by Opposition MPs in Parliament

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11:30 am amid protests by Opposition MPs

TMC MPs are conspiring to tarnish Parliament with their legacy of violence: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on Pegasus row by Congress MP Manish Tewari

Congress that had attacked Darbar Sahib, slaughtered Sikhs in 1984 is questioning me today: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

After Punjab Congress MP Ranveet Singh Bittu slammed Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal for "doing drama" and showing "fake support" to the farmers' cause, Harsimrat hit back at the MP saying, "Congress is the same party who attacked Golden Temple in 1984 and slaughtered hundreds of Sikhs." She also slammed the Congress leaders for walking out while the farm bills were being passed in Parliament.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to start at 11am today

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to meet again at 11 am on Thursday.

Rajya Sabha passes 3 bills as opposition members continue protests

The Rajya Sabha passed three bills on Wednesday as the opposition continued its protests against the government on its demands including probe into alleged surveillance through Pegasus spyware.

The Upper House passed the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

