Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs

As a first-time MP, I'm disappointed: Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani on disruption by Opposition MPs in Parliament
TMC MPs are conspiring to tarnish Parliament with their legacy of violence: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Congress that had attacked Darbar Sahib, slaughtered Sikhs in 1984 is questioning me today: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
After Punjab Congress MP Ranveet Singh Bittu slammed Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal for "doing drama" and showing "fake support" to the farmers' cause, Harsimrat hit back at the MP saying, "Congress is the same party who attacked Golden Temple in 1984 and slaughtered hundreds of Sikhs." She also slammed the Congress leaders for walking out while the farm bills were being passed in Parliament.
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to start at 11am today
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to meet again at 11 am on Thursday.
Rajya Sabha passes 3 bills as opposition members continue protests
The Rajya Sabha passed three bills on Wednesday as the opposition continued its protests against the government on its demands including probe into alleged surveillance through Pegasus spyware.
The Upper House passed the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)