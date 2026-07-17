Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: Centre To Table 7 Key Bills As Opposition Plans Joint Strategy Against Government's Legislative Agenda | X/@PTI_News

New Delhi: Legislative proceedings in the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will prioritise the resolution of two legacy bills during the Eighth Session. Officials confirmed that the agenda includes the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced earlier this year, and the long-standing Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on 15 December, 2025 and referred to a Joint Committee.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The government is further set to advance its legislative agenda during the upcoming Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha, with plans to also introduce five new bills alongside two previously tabled measures.

The upcoming session is also expected to introduce the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, both of which are designed to replace existing ordinances. Alongside these measures, the government will also take up the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the other hand, Leaders of Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will meet on July 20 (Monday), the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, to chalk out a joint strategy for the session.

The Opposition is expected to formulate its strategy on the Centre's legislative agenda as well as issues it plans to raise during the session, which is scheduled to run from July 20 to August 13.

On Thursday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the party would strongly oppose the proposed Delimitation Bill if it were reintroduced during the Monsoon Session, alleging that the Centre was attempting to secure support for a measure that had earlier failed to obtain the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

Read Also Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Urges CM Mohan Yadav To Expedite Land Transfer For Runway...

Ramesh also said the Congress would oppose several other legislations likely to be introduced during the session, including the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, and proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013.

Meanwhile, the government has convened an all-party meeting on July 19, with the government expected to outline its legislative agenda and the opposition parties likely to spell out the issues they intend to raise during the session.

The all-party meeting, held ahead of every parliament session, is likely to begin at 11 am.

Several significant bills are expected to be taken up during the session. The session is expected to be tumultuous, with some opposition parties having seen rifts and "splits" in recent weeks.

The Opposition is likely to raise the NEET-UG paper leak case and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks on casualties in Operation Sindoor.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju earlier said that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)