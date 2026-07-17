Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Urges CM Mohan Yadav To Expedite Land Transfer For Runway Extension |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has urged Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav to ensure that the land required for the expansion of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport and the extension of its runway is transferred to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at the earliest, enabling the pending development works to be completed without further delay.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Thursday, Mahajan said the airport, built in 1938 during the Holkar dynasty, is today Madhya Pradesh's busiest and only international airport. Referring to reports about the proposed international airport in Ujjain, she welcomed the move, saying it would boost religious tourism.

"We, the residents of Ahilya Mata's city, are fortunate to have Baba Mahakal on one side and Omkareshwar-Mamleshwar on the other. With the upcoming Simhastha, the holistic development of Ujjain is essential. I thank you for this initiative," she wrote.

Mahajan, however, urged the government to give equal attention to Indore's airport infrastructure.

"Indore serves as the state's economic and industrial capital, and you are our Minister-in-Charge. We worked tirelessly over the years to secure international airport status for Indore," she said.

Recalling her tenure as MP, Mahajan said she had made sustained efforts to expand and upgrade the airport, leading to the construction of the Air Traffic Services (ATS) tower and the new terminal building. She added that, at her request, the Airports Authority of India prepared plans for an additional runway, taxiway and parking area, and sought the required land from the state government.

While approval for the parking area was granted in 2019, no further action has been taken on the proposed runway expansion and the parallel runway-taxiway, despite completion of the required surveys, she said.

Mahajan said the airport must be developed urgently to support the growing industrial projects and increasing air traffic in and around Indore. She requested the Chief Minister to transfer the required land to the Airports Authority of India at the earliest so that the long-pending expansion work can begin.